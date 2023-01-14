HELENA – The Butte Cobras faced off against the Helena Bighorns on Saturday night at Helena Ice Arena.
Braden Cunningham scored a hat trick, which included two in a four-goal stretch for the Bighorns as they defeated Butte, 5-1.
Helena took a 1-0 lead 1:13 into the game. Braden Cunningham’s first goal of the game was assisted by Tyler Bloom and Camden Cunningham.
Just under nine minutes later, Case Wessman assisted on Luke Schleusner’s 17th goal of the campaign to tie the game at 1-1.
Braden Cunningham scored his second goal of the game at 2:25 of the second period. Bloom and Camden Cunningham picked up their second assists of the game to give Helena a lead they would not relinquish.
The Bighorns scored on a power play opportunity with 13:42 left in the period. Bloom’s 20th goal of the season was assisted by Braden Cunningham and Harlan Wojtusik.
Helena extended their lead to three nearly seven minutes later, as Andrew Deskin assisted on Darby McCarthy’s third goal of the campaign to put Bighorns up 4-1 with 6:44 left in the period.
Braden Cunningham completed his hat trick when he registered his 11th goal of the season, a power play goal, with an assist coming from Dylan Cunningham one minute into the third period.
The Bighorns outshot Butte by a wide margin, 67-26. Helena went 2-of-4 on the power play, while the Cobras were unsuccessful in four opportunities.
Keaton Woolsey won his second game in goal for Helena, having made 25 stops and has allowed two goals in two appearances for the Bighorns.
Caleb Cross made 62 saves on 67 shots, which snapped a streak of four starts of having allowed one goal per appearance.
Butte (17-15-1-1, 36 points) hosts Great Falls on Friday, which begins a 12-game home stand that stretches from Jan. 20 to March 3. The Cobras have one road game remaining, which is a trip back to Helena on March 4 to close out the regular season.
Helena (26-7-1-1, 54 points) will take on the Yellowstone Quake on Jan. 20-21 in Cody, Wyo.
