After suffering a shootout loss on Friday night in Butte, the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL closed out the season in style with a 4-1 win over their Frontier Division rival to capture the regular-season title and home ice advantage throughout the Frontier playoffs.
The Bighorns were in Butte on Friday night and the Cobras and Bighorns played to a 4-4 tie at the end of regulation. Butte was eventually able to win 5-4 in overtime.
Camden Cunningham opened the scoring for Helena on Friday night. The Bighorns also got goals from Lyndon Orr, Tyler Alldredge and Derek Rassell. The last goal put Helena in front 4-3 in the third period before the Cobras were able to tie the score with 2:19 left on the clock. Butte then won the shootout 3-2.
On Saturday, the Bighorns got a hat trick from Joe Feamster who scored three times in a 3:31 in the second period to give the Bighorns a 4-0 advantage.
Butte found the back of the net in the third period. Luke Schleusner scored for the Cobras to trim the Bighorns deficit to three. However, with just under three minutes to go, Helena was able to add another insurance goal.
Darby McCarthy scored and was assisted by Ty Moore and TJ Norris, who was credited with his 20th assist of the season. Camden Cunningham also notched two assists, giving him over 20 goals and assists this season.
Keaton French stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced against Butte on Saturday night and rebounded from allowing four goals on Friday. He was also recently named the NA3HL goalie of the month in February.
