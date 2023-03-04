Keaton French

Helena Bighorns goalie Keaton French is shown making a save in a 5-1 win for the Bighorns over Butte on Saturday night. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

After suffering a shootout loss on Friday night in Butte, the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL closed out the season in style with a 4-1 win over their Frontier Division rival to capture the regular-season title and home ice advantage throughout the Frontier playoffs. 

The Bighorns were in Butte on Friday night and the Cobras and Bighorns played to a 4-4 tie at the end of regulation. Butte was eventually able to win 5-4 in overtime.

