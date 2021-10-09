The Helena Bighorns have transformed themselves into a contender in the Frontier Division of the NA3HL this season and after a sweep of the Great Falls Americans, Helena is clearly among the teams to beat.
On Friday, the two Montana rivals met at the Helena Ice Arena and the Bighorns skated out to a 5-0 advantage after two goals in the first (Eric Gibboney and Tylor Greene) as well as the first three goals in the second.
Liam Bland scored sixth goal for Helena in the second and even though Great Falls scored twice in the fourth, to cut the lead to 6-4, Helena held on. Anthony Adleman was the winner in net for the Bighorns with 45 saves.
On Saturday, Helena improved to 8-0 on the season, even though it took a rally by the Bighorns in order to stay unbeaten.
Great Falls scored twice in the opening period thanks to goals from Thomas Gazich and Tae Evans. Adam Harvey broke through in the second to get Helena within one, but Daniel Crutcher scored for the Americans to extend the lead to 3-1.
Johnathan Peterson, Andrew MacCallum, Tylor Greene and Taber Gutschick all found the back of the net in the third, while Eric Bucholz held Great Falls scoreless in the third and finished with 41 saves.
Helena is 8-0 and trails only Gillette (10-0) for first place in the Frontier Division of the NA3HL.
