The Helena Bighorns opened their 2021-22 season in style this weekend in Sheridan, Wyoming taking down the reigning division champion of the NA3HL's Frontier Division in consecutive games by a combined score of 20-0.
Helena opened its season on Friday and thrashed the Hawks, outshooting them 63-19 and winning the season opener 10-0.
The Bighorns blew the game open early thanks to five first-period goals. Samuel Feamster scored one of those five goals. He added another in the second to finish with two, a number matched by Adam Harvey.
Liam Bland, Gage Bowerman, and Logan Matheny also scored goals for Helena, as did Tyler Bloom and Taber Gutschick. Eric Buchholz and Anthony Adleman both saw action between the pipes and combined for a shutout.
Then on Saturday, the Bighorns repeated the feat with another 10-0 romp thanks in part to a hat trick from Feamster.
Yet, Feamster didn't get his first goal until the second period, when he scored twice. He found the back of the net again in the third to complete the feat.
In the first period, Helena scored five times once again, and got two goals from Gavyn Galloway, as well as goals from Andrew Deskin, Nick Cofer, and Eric Gibboney. Adleman got the shutout for Helena thanks to 18 saves.
Following the first weekend of play in the Frontier Division, Helena is tied with the Gillette Wild for first with four points.
Both teams are 2-0. The Bighorns will be home Saturday night against the Butte Cobras for their home opener at the Helena Ice Arena. The first puck will drop at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.