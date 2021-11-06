The Helena Bighorns have been dominant this season in the NA3HL and they kept their undefeated streak going this weekend with a pair of wins over the Yellowstone Quake inside the Helena Ice Arena Friday and Saturday.
The Bighorns are one of two undefeated teams remaining in the Frontier Division and they improved to 15-0 with a 16-2 trouncing of Yellowstone Saturday. Helena finished the game with 111 shots compared to just 31 for Yellowstone.
Helena also had 11 different players score goals. The Bighorns got hat tricks from Eric Gibboney and Tylor Greene. Greene has 21 goals now this season which is among the league leaders in the NA3HL.
Helena is tied for first its division and will be on the road next Friday against Great Falls before traveling to Butte.
The game Saturday in Helena, against Yellowstone, was somewhat competitive early on with Helena leading 3-0 after the first period, but Helena added seven goals in the second and six in the third to pull away.
Helena beat the same team 8-2 on Friday night in Helena thanks to five first-period goals. Gavyn Galloway scored twice for Helena, which had six skaters find the back of the net in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.