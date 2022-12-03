After knocking off first place Gillette on Friday night at the Helena Ice Arena on Friday night, the Helena Bighorns weren't able to complete the sweep as the Wild enacted some revenge with a 2-1 win.
Zack Slinger opened the scoring for the Wild, who dropped Friday's game 3-1 to the Bighorns. Gillette took that 1-0 lead into the first intermission and the score stayed that way until Lynden Orr scored midway through the second period for Helena to even the score at 1-1.
However, with less than five minutes remaining, Isaac Young found the back of net and the Wild were able to hang on for the 2-1 win and a split in Helena.
Cole Wheaton finished with 50 stops in net for Gillette and was essential in the win. Andres Marek had 36 stops but did allow two goals.
Helena will be back in action next Friday on the road against Butte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.