The Helena Bighorns played two competitive games over the weekend against the Sheridan Hawks but dropped both games on their home ice.

Helena and Sheridan opened their two-game set on Friday at the Helena Ice Arena and the Bighorns lost by a score of 4-3. 

Just six minutes into the game, Johnny Baird scored to give Helena the lead and after Sheridan tied it, Corbin Skinner scored give the Bighorns a 2-1 edge after 20 minutes of play.

Gavyn Galloway increased the lead to 3-1 for the Bighorns, but then in the final period, Blake Billings scored twice to tie it. Jacob Cummings scored the go-ahead goal for Sheridan in the 4-3 win.

On Saturday, Helena was hoping to even the weekend series and grabbed a first-period lead again thanks to a goal by Andrew MacCallum. 

The Hawks tied things up and grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the second, before Helena even the score at 2-2 on a goal by Corey Miscovich. but late in the second, Sheridan found the net again, then added two insurance goals in the third to seal the 5-2 road win.

Helena also beat Butte earlier this week 6-1 and also lost to Missoula by a score of 8-2. Helena is sixth in the Frontier Division with 12 points and a 6-12 record. 

