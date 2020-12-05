HELENA — After an opening goal by the Great Falls Americans in an NA3HL matchup with the Helena Bighorns Saturday, it looked like the Americans might come away with another win at the Helena Ice Arena.
But one day after falling by a one-goal margin to Great Falls, the Bighorns returned the favor Saturday, getting the tying goal later in the first period from Wyatt Hanson at the 14:45 mark of the opening stana.
The two teams went scoreless for nearly two periods after that. But then, just a few minutes into the third stanza, the Bighorns broke through as Dylan Ferriera scored on an assist from Corbin Skinner, in what ended up as a 2-1 Helena victory.
That gave the Bighorns a lead but more than 15 minutes to make it stick. Anthony Adleman, the Helena goalie made it happen and he turned away 48 shots including everything he faced in the last 57 minutes of game time to give Helena a significant win.
It ends a three-game losing streak for the Bighorns, who are now 3-9 on the season. Great Falls and Helena split their two-game series over the weekend. The Americans currently lead the Frontier division.
