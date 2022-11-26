BUTTE – The Butte Cobras hosted the Helena Bighorns on Saturday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
The Cobras were in their first action in a week. Helena defeated Great Falls 3-0 on Wednesday.
Helena scored in all three periods and Marek Andres made 21 stops as the Bighorns shut out Butte, 3-0.
Padraic Whited scored his first goal of the season for the Bighorns 4:48 into the first period. Derek Rassell and Andrew Deskin picked up the assists, as Helena took the lead, 1-0.
Both teams played a wide-open game through the first two periods. Tyler Bloom scored 1:46 into the second period. Whited and Zach Turner assisted on Bloom’s 13th goal of the season to give the Bighorns a 2-0 lead.
Things got tighter in the third period, as the hitting began to pick up. Cade Holland scored his first goal of the season, on helpers from Turner and Dylan Cunningham to increase Helena’s lead to 3-0 with 9:50 to play.
Helena outshot Butte in the game, 51-21. The Bighorns were 0-of-3 on the power-play, while the Cobras went 0-of-4.
Andres got credit for the shutout for Helena in net.
Caleb Cross made 48 stops for the Cobras.
Butte (10-9-1, 21 points, fourth place) hits the road for a weekend series against the Yellowstone Quake (7-11-2-1, 17 points, sixth place) next Friday and Saturday in Cody, Wyoming.
Helena (15-4-1-1, 32 points) hosts the Gillette Wild (18-1-0-2, 38 points) next Friday and Saturday in a battle of the NA3HL Frontier Division leaders.
