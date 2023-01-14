Thanks to a hat trick from Braden Cunningham the Helena Bighorns won their eighth straight game thanks to a 5-1 win over Butte on Saturday night.
Cunningham opened the game with a goal in the first period. Butte tied it at 1-1, yet the Bighorns scored the next four. Cunningham scored in the second and third periods. Tyler Bloom and Darby McCarthy also found the back of the net. Helena's Keaton Woolsey stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced.
The 5-1 win came on the heels of a 5-1 victory over the Great Falls Americans on Friday night in Helena. Cade Holland, the former Helena High football standout, opened the game with a goal for the Bighorns a little over 10 minutes in.
Andrew Deskin and TJ Norris then scored before the first 20 minutes were up and the Bighorns held a 3-0 lead that grew to 4-0 when Cunningham scored in the second period. Silas Hughes scored for Great Falls in the third to trim the lead to three goals, before Deskin added his second goal to wrap up the 5-1 win. Woolsey was solid in the net again, stopping 28 of 29 shots.
