Keaton French

Keaton French of the Helena Bighorns is pictured stopping a shot in the win on Friday night for Helena. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

The Helena Bighorns season could have come to an end on Friday night at the Helena Ice Arena.

But after a dominant effort against the Gillette Wild in a 5-0 victory, Helena has extended its season for at least another day as the Wild and Bighorns are now tied 1-1 in their Frontier Division championship series. The winner will advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Finals, which both made a season ago.

