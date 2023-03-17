The Helena Bighorns season could have come to an end on Friday night at the Helena Ice Arena.
But after a dominant effort against the Gillette Wild in a 5-0 victory, Helena has extended its season for at least another day as the Wild and Bighorns are now tied 1-1 in their Frontier Division championship series. The winner will advance to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Finals, which both made a season ago.
After dropping the first game of the two-game series earlier this week in Gillette, the Bighorns responded in a big way on Friday night and they opened the scoring in the first period when Cade Holland scored 4:37 into the opening stanza.
Tyler Alldredge added a goal about a minute later before Camden Cunningham found the back of the net later in the period to grab a 3-0 lead.
Gillette kept Helena off the board for nearly 18 minutes in the second period before TJ Norris extended the lead to 4-0. The Bighorns got goal another 32 seconds into the third from Tyler Bloom to push the lead to 5-0. Helena was then able to make it stick.
Keaton French didn't allow a goal between the pipes for the Bighorns and faced just 17 shots on goal. The Wild beat Helena 5-2 earlier this week, so the winner on Saturday (7:05 p.m) inside the Helena Ice Arena will win the division championship.
