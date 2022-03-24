Three overtimes games and a 23-hour bus ride.
That's what it took for the Helena Bighorns to make the NA3HL's Fraser Cup in St. Louis, Missouri.
To clinch their berth, the Bighorns defeated Gillette 6-5 in overtime last Saturday in Helena, taking a best-of-three series that saw each game go to overtime. Helena lost the first, then won the next two.
Start the bus.
"They are having a blast," Bighorns head coach Damon Hanson said of his players.
And the trip only got better on Wednesday night as Helena won its first game at the NA3HL's national tournament — the Fraser Cup — defeating Granite City 2-0 thanks to a shutout from goalie Eric Buchholz.
"We got a big win (Wednesday)," Hanson said. "And the guys are feeling pretty good about their game."
Buchholz should feel especially good as he shutout (52 saves) the team that ranked second in wins during the regular season and out-dueled the best goaltender in the NA3HL in the regular season.
"Eric has been the same guy all year," Hanson said. "He's a guy that we have been able to count on. He steps up in big moments and he did again last night."
The Fraser Cup features six teams — five division champions and Gillette, which made it as a wildcard. There are two pools of three teams and the top two teams in each pool after two games advance to Saturday's semifinals and following their win over the No. 2 seed in the opener, the Bighorns are in a solid position to advance.
And considering the talent is St. Louis, that's no easy task.
"The talent here is tremendous," Hanson said. "Every team here is really good and it's a faster style of hockey. It's a higher quality and a higher pace."
So far, the Bighorns are thriving on the big stage. Liam Bland continued his postseason success, scoring the first goal on Wednesday, which was his 11th, a total that leads all skaters in the Fraser Cup playoffs.
"He's been huge for us all year," Hanson said of Bland. "He's our captain and he will just not be denied. He's been leading this group in the right direction and is going to keep doing so."
He's not alone. The Bighorns, who have a number of older players for the junior hockey level, aren't ready to see their season end.
"He's a 20-year old," Hanson said of Bland. "He's one of 11 20-year olds that we've got and he doesn't want to go home. He wants to go home a champion and he will do everything in his power."
Not only does the Fraser Cup provide a chance for the Bighorns to win a national championship, but also for their players to get noticed by colleges and scouts, something Hanson knows as well as anyone as having won three league titles and making multiple national tournament appearances with the Bighorns as a player.
"This is the last stop of the road for some of these guys," Hanson said. "And whether it's guys waiting on college commitments or what have you, all eyes are on these six teams and this opens up a wide variety of opportunities."
The next opportunity for the Bighorns comes on Friday night against El Paso in Missouri at 6 p.m. A win or tie would guarantee Helena a berth in the Fraser Cup semifinals, although they could still advance with a loss, depending on the final result.
El Paso is 0-1 in the tournament after losing to Granite City on Thursday 5-0. That gives the Lumberjacks a goal differential of plus three. Helena is currently plus two and El Paso is minus five. So even a close loss should get the Bighorns to the semifinals on Saturday, which would get the team one step closer to its ultimate goal.
"When we started back in August we wanted to be at this tournament," Hanson said. "And give ourselves a chance to win the national title. Now, it's March and here we are. We are taking it day by day and hopefully we can get the job done."
The first puck between Helena and El Paso will drop at 6 p.m. local time.
