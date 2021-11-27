The Helena Bighorns might finally get a competitive game within the Frontier Division of the NA3HL next week, but on Saturday at the Helena Ice Arena, it was another blowout win for the Bighorns who thrashed the Sheridan Hawks 15-0.
Helena was credited with 104 shots on goal unofficially and scored a combined 13 goals in the second and third periods, following two in the first, to improve to 21-0 on the season.
Samuel Feamster, who is one of the top goal scorers in the NA3HL, added four goals to his season total on Saturday with a score in each stanza, including two in the second.
Logan Matheny matched that goal and notched a hat trick in the third period alone with three goals to finish with a total of four.
Seven other Bighorn players found the back of the net and they were Wyatt Barton, Corbin Skinner, Andrew Deskin, Tyler Bloom, Harlan Wojtusik, Andrew MacCallum and Liam Bland.
Eric Bucholz also had a solid effort for Helena pitching a shutout with 17 saves in net, getting the win for the Bighorns.
Helena is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the NA3HL and one of the other teams, Gillette (19-0), a member of the Frontier Division, will be in Helena for a two-game series next weekend on Friday and Saturday.
The first puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. in each and first place in the Frontier will be at stake.
