The Helena Bighorns were hoping to have a chance to clinch a spot in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament in Missouri Friday night at the Helena Ice Arena in the Divisional round of the NA3HL playoffs.
Yet, the Gillette Wild had other plans this week. Despite being the lower-seeded team, the Wild hosted the Bighorns in the first game of a three-game divisional playoff series and put Helena behind the 8-ball thanks to a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday night in Gillette.
Adam Harvey scored once for Helena, which fell behind 2-1 after the first period and even trailed by as much as 3-1 after a goal in the second from the Wild. However, a goal before the end of the period by Samuel Feamster, as well as another in the third tied the score and eventually, the two teams went to an extra session with the score tied 3-3.
It took 16 minutes and four seconds, but Gillette's Zack Slinger broke the stalemate and put the Wild ahead in the series 1-0.
Helena will host the Wild on Friday and the two teams will meet in a winner-take-all game on Saturday for the Frontier Championship if the Bighorns win. The first puck will drop at 7:05.
The winner advances to nationals (Fraser Cup) which starts on March 23.
