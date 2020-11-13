The Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team suffered its second straight road loss Friday afternoon, squandering an early lead in dropping a 4-2 decision to the Helena Bighorns in the Capital City.
The Jr. Bruins fell to 6-2 with two overtime losses in NA3 Hockey League action. For Helena, it was just the second win of the season (2-7).
Missoula jumped in front in the first 5 seconds when Ian McIntosh scored on an assist from Gavin Tritt. The Jr. Bruins' lead held up until early in the second period when Harlan Wojtusik scored for the hosts on a feed from Alex Bailey. Wojtusik scored again about three minutes later and Helena added one more goal in the period to take a 3-1 lead.
The Jr. Bruins cut their deficit to 3-2 early in the third period when Liam Bland lit the lamp on feeds from Pablo Frank and Kade Levins. But Missoula failed to score again and the Bighorns added an insurance goal midway through the third period.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Zootown but was changed because of COVID-19 guidelines in Missoula County. The Jr. Bruins will battle the Bighorns again on Saturday in Helena.
—406mtsports.com
