HELENA — The Helena Bighorns fired nearly 100 shots at the goal of the Sheridan Hawks Friday night and in the end, it yielded nine goals, including four in the final period as the Bighorns won 9-1 over their Frontier Division rival.
Helena (20-0) remained undefeated in the North American Tier III Hockey League'S Frontier Division, dominating yet another opponent in the Helena Ice Arena.
Tylor Greene scored twice for the Bighorns, once in the second period and once in the third, as eight different skaters found the back of the net.
Greene netted his 21st and 22nd goals as Helena pulled away from Sheridan which had 19 shots on net and just one goal.
Erik Giibboney led off the scoring in the first for Helena with his 16th-goal of the season for the Bighorns, then added two assists later on in the win. He has 25 on the season.
Anthony Adleman was credited with the win in net for the Bighorns after he turned away 18 of the 19 shots he faced from the Hawks. Helena improved to 20-0 with the win and is averaging 7.5 goals per game.
The Bighorns will host Sheridan again Saturday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.