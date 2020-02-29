MISSOULA — The Helena Bighorns secured the sixth and final playoff berth from the NA3HL's Frontier Division with a do-or-die 3-2 win over the Missoula Jr. Bruins on Saturday night at Glacier Ice Rink.
Helena, which began the night with just a one-point lead over Missoula, finished the regular season at 17-26, good for sixth place and three points ahead of the Jr. Bruins. Missoula wrapped up the season at 17-29 in seventh place.
The Bighorns got on the board first at the 4:51 mark when Darren Donovan netted his 29th goal of the season. Missoula knotted the game at the 7:35 mark on a power-play goal from Cayce Balk, his 28th of the season. But it didn't take Helena long to regain the lead at 2-1 near the midpoint of the period on a score from Isaac Ellingson.
Helena extended its lead to 3-1 just 2:08 into the second period on a goal from Gavgn Galloway. The Bruins stayed within striking distance with a power-play goal from Mi-Kwan Tallman at 12:55 of the second period, his 24th goal of the season.
Helena goalie Ethan Racz stopped seven shots in a scoreless third period, 14 for the game.
The game was a lot cleaner than the last meeting between the two teams when they combined for 79 penalty minutes. There were 41 penalty minutes this time around.
