It's been a magical postseason run for the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL. But it ended one day sooner than they wanted.
After two wins earlier this week over Granite City and El Paso in the NA3HL's Fraser Cup, Helena advanced to the semifinals as the top seed from Pool A.
However, that good times in Missouri came to an end on Saturday night as the Bighorns allowed four straight goals from Rochester in a 4-1 loss to the Grizzlies.
Liam Bland continued his dominant play in the postseason for the Bighorns and scored a goal for the six consecutive game and his fourth overall at the Fraser Cup in the first period as Helena grabbed a 1-0 lead. He had 14 total in eight postseason games.
Helena maintained its 1-0 lead until early in the second period when Rochester got goals from Austin Meers and Ben Oakland to take a 2-1 advantage.
Helena wasn't able to get the equalizing goal in the third, while the Grizzlies added a pair of insurance goals to wrap up their berth in the Fraser Cup Finals championship game. The Bighorns managed just 18 shots on goal. Rochester was able to get 31 total and 27 were stopped by Eric Buchholz who allowed three goals in the loss.
With the loss, Helena wrapped up the 2021-22 season with a 47-8 overall record with only four of those losses coming in regulation.
Rochester will take on Granite City Sunday for the NA3HL championship.
