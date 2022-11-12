After its game last weekend was postponed due to the winter weather, the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL were back on the ice in Frontier Division play over the weekend.
Helena battled Bozeman in a home-and-away series. The two teams met in Bozeman on Friday night and the Bighorns netted a 2-1 win. Camden Cunningham opened the scoring for Helena in the first period.
Harlan Wojtusik found the back of the net in the second and from there, goaltender Gabe Swanson and the Helena defense made the lead stick. Swanson stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced.
On Saturday night, Helena struck first in a rematch at the Helena Ice Arena when Cunningham opened the scoring for the second straight night. Tyler Bloom also scored for Helena but Bozeman found the back of the net twice too as Spencer Wilkinson and Kole Morris scored to make the 2-2 after one period.
The game stayed tied and eventually went to overtime before Wilkinson scored to give the Icedogs a 3-2 win over Helena and giving each time a win on each other's home ice this weekend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.