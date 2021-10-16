In the first meeting this season between the Helena Bighorns and the Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL, there wasn't much of a contest.
Helena, which has been beating opponents in dominating fashion throughout the first month of the season, continued that trend on Friday night thanks to a 9-1 win over the Sabres inside the Helena Ice Arena.
Helena pounded the net with shots, firing a total of 74. Eight different players scored led by Liam Bland, who scored twice.
Corbin Skinner, Gavyn Galloway, Tyler Bloom, Harlan Wojtusik, Adam Harvey, Samuel Feamster, and Tylor Greene also scored as the Bighorns, who scored five goals in the second period, started to pull away.
Anthony Adleman allowed just one goal and notched 13 saves to get the win.
On Saturday night, it was a similar result as the Bighorns jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in an easy 8-1 win.
Helena scored four goals in each of the first two periods to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Eric Gibboney scored twice for Helena, while Galloway, Harvey, Wojtusik, Feamster and Bland also scored as Helena won its 10th-straight game to open the 2021-22 season.
The called was ended after just two periods due to both of Sabres' goalies being injured. Dylan Romanow was given the victory in net for the Bighorns after 17 saves.
Helena is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the Frontier along with Gillette. The Bighorns will open a three-game road trip next Friday against Butte. The first puck will drop at 7 p.m.
