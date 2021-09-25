The Helena Bighorns were back on their home ice Saturday night and they continued their winning ways thanks to a 6-2 victory over Bozeman.
Ian Bowman actually opened the scoring for Bozeman in the first period, but Nick Cofer tied things up later in the opening stanza at 1-1.
In the second, Samuel Feamster got going. He scored to give Helena a 2-1 advantage in the second period, then scored again, on an assist from Tyler Bloom in the third, as well as scoring, unassisted, to clinch a hat trick.
Bloom also scored in the third period for Helena, pushing the Bighorns lead to 4-1 before Feamster's goal made it 5-1. Both teams scored late to make the final margin 6-2.
Feamster now has eight goals in four games for Helena this season. Gavin Galloway also added two assists and he has six on the season.
Anthony Adleman was in net for Helena and was given the win after turning away 19 shots from the Ice Dogs.
