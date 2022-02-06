The Helena Bighorns were looking to even things up in the Frontier Division standings of the NA3HL with the Gillette Wild this weekend and after two wins on the road, the Bighorns did exactly that.
On Friday night, in the first of two games between the top two teams in the Frontier Division, Helena jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Tyler Bloom, Corbin Skinner and TJ Norris, before scoring again late to win 4-3.
Gillette erased Helena's three-goal advantage in the second period, but Adam Harvey scored the deciding goal in the third to net the win.
On Saturday, it was another one-goal game between the two teams. Helena jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a score from Gavyn Galloway. The Wild tied things later in the first but the Bighorns again pulled in front after Harvey found the back of the net for Helena.
Gillette evened things up and forced overtime with a goal at the 1:10 mark of the third period, but Galloway scored once again in overtime to give Helena the 3-2 win and move the Bighorns into a first-place tie with Gillette. Each team has 72 points.
