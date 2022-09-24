The Helena Bighorns scored 14 goals over the course of two days and notched a sweep over the Sheridan Hawks winning 7-0 on Saturday night, as well as 7-3 win on Friday night inside the Helena Ice Arena.
Harlen Wojtusik opened the scoring on Saturday, while Tyler Bloom and Jack Walters also found the back of the net as Helena jumped ahead 3-0. Wojtusik scored again in the second period, as did Bloom in the third. Helena also got goals from Lyndon Orr and Andrew Deskin.
Gabe Swanson got the shutout for Helena High thanks to 20 saves and a stellar effort on the defensive end. The win on Saturday improved Helena to 6-0. One of those six wins came on Saturday and Wojtusik opened the scoring that night too. Deskin also scored in the first but Sheridan did as well, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Sheridan tied the game early in the second but Helena responded with a run of four straight goals as Bloom, Orr, Edvin Astrom and Camden Cunningham each scored. Cunningham added another goal in the third period and so far, the Bighorns have scored 35 goals in six games.
