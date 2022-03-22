HELENA — A year ago, the Helena Bighorns barely made the NA3HL playoffs. This year, under new ownership, they had the best record in the Frontier Division and thanks to a 2-to-1 series win over the Gillette Wild, captured the Frontier Divisional playoff last weekend.
That championship came after the Bighorns put together the best regular-season record in the Frontier and were one of the top teams in the entire NA3HL.
Now, the Bighorns will get a chance to prove they are the best in the Fraser Cup Finals, a six-team championship series to determine the NA3HL champion in St. Peters, Missouri near St. Louis.
Helena is the No. 3 third seed at the tournament and Frontier rival Gillette is actually there too, after earning the wildcard berth and getting the No. 6 seed.
However, the Frontier Divisional rivals can't possibly meet until the semifinals and the Bighorns first need to take care of business in their group of three teams which includes the Granite City Lumberjacks and the El Paso Rhinos, who are seeded 2nd and fifth overall. The Northeast Generals are top seed in the Fraser Cup, with the Rochester Grizzlies and Wild also in that group.
Teams will take part in the group play on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, then the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals on Saturday, with the championship scheduled for Sunday.
While the Bighorns will be matched against fellow heavyweights, Helena has won 46 of 52 games played this season and suffered only three losses in regulation, which includes the Fraser Cup Playoffs.
Helena is the only team that hasn't suffered a regulation loss in the playoffs and only two teams had more wins during the 2021-22 season in the 34-team league.
The opening-round matchup between Helena and Granite City (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) will not only feature two teams with fewer than 10 losses combined, it will also include the top offense (Helena, 289 goals) and the top defense (Granite City, 67 goals allowed) during the regular season.
The Lumberjacks not only had the top scoring defense during the regular season but allowed just seven goals in five games during the playoffs, so Helena's attack led by Liam Bland and Samuel Feamster, the fourth-leading scorer in the league during the season, will have a hard road to hoe.
Bland has been dominant in the playoffs though and scored more goals in the lead up to the Fraser Cup Finals than any player in the NA3HL.
Bland scored seven goals over the past two games against Gillette, including the game-winner in overtime but Quentin Sigurdson of Granite City has been hard to score against in the playoffs and has a goals against average of 1.20 as well as a save percentage of 97.5.
Helena's Eric Buchholz technically allowed more goals than any other goalie still playing, but he also faced more shots and is the league leader in playoff saves with 244. He's got a 94.5 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.7.
Helena's second-round opponent, El Paso (Friday, 7 p.m.) isn't as strong defensively but boasts Caden Butler, who is a dynamic offensive player with 76 total points, which trails Tylor Greene of the Bighorns (79 points) by just three. Green was one of the league leaders in assists and goals and is another threat that ranked near the top in the league in overall points.
The first puck will drop on Wednesday for Helena. The Bighorns will play the final game of group play on Friday and if they advance, the semifinals are set for 4 and 7 Saturday night. The championship is Sunday at 3 p.m.
Editor's note: The Bighorns will be holding a watch party along with open skate and streaming the Fraser Cup Finals for fans at the Helena Ice Arena Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.