The Helena Bighorns have been picking up momentum as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games and the winning ways continued Friday night with a 5-1 win over the Bozeman Icedogs.
Helena came into the night with a slim lead over Bozeman for fifth place in the Frontier Division standings, but thanks to a 5-1 victory at the Helena Ice Arena, the Bighorns (14-16-3) are now four points clear of fifth-place Bozeman.
After 60 minutes of play, Bozeman actually had more shots on goal than Helena, but Bighorns goalie Nate Gulsvig turned back 51 of the 52 shots he faced.
In the opening period, the Bighorns got goals from Tylor Greene, which was just 29 seconds into the game, as well Andrew Deskin and Wyatt Hanson to grab a 3-0 lead.
Kai Kingery cut the Helena lead to two with a goal in the second, however, in the final stanza, goals by Gage Bowerman and Andrew MacCallum put the game out of reach. Gulsvig then put the finishes touches on the win by holding Bozeman scoreless over the last 20 minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.