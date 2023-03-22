Tyler Alldredge, shown at the Helena Ice Arena last week, scored a goal and had an assist in the Bighorns 4-3 shootout win over Oregon in the first round of the Fraser Cup Wednesday in St. Peters, Missouri.
The Helena Bighorns earned their way back to the NA3HL's Fraser Cup last weekend and in their opening round game on Wednesday, they picked up a win, but they had to earn it the hard way.
Helena opened pool play in the 2023 Fraser Cup, which features the league's five divisional champions and one at-large selection, with a 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout over the Oregon Tradesmen.
Tyler Bloom and Ty Moore scored for Helena in the shootout, while all nine shots of Oregon were stopped by Helena goaltender Keaton French, who had 20 saves in the game.
Helena, which is representing the Frontier, was knocked out of the semifinals a year ago and things didn't get off to a promising start as Oregon jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the opening period.
Helena cut the deficit in half when Tyler Alldredge found the back of the net 33 seconds into the second stanza. Then, about 17 minutes later, Camden Cunningham tied the game up at 2-2 heading to the third.
With just under 14 minutes left in regulation, Luc Corbin put the Bighorns in front 3-2. However, Helena wasn't able to make it stick. Oregon's Parker Murn tied the game with 1:55 to go, forcing overtime.
Neither team scored in the five minute extra session, setting the stage for the shootout and the eventual win for Helena. The Bighorns will play again Friday at 6 p.m. (MST) against the Northeast Generals.
The top two teams in each pool advance to the semifinals on Saturday and Helena will move on with a win. All games are being played in St. Peters, Missouri.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.