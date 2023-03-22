Tyler Alldredge

Tyler Alldredge, shown at the Helena Ice Arena last week, scored a goal and had an assist in the Bighorns 4-3 shootout win over Oregon in the first round of the Fraser Cup Wednesday in St. Peters, Missouri. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

The Helena Bighorns earned their way back to the NA3HL's Fraser Cup last weekend and in their opening round game on Wednesday, they picked up a win, but they had to earn it the hard way.

Helena opened pool play in the 2023 Fraser Cup, which features the league's five divisional champions and one at-large selection, with a 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout over the Oregon Tradesmen. 

