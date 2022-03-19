The Helena Bighorns and the Gillette Wild seem to have a thing for playing overtime games.
The two teams met for the third time this week in the Divisional Round of the NA3HL playoffs with the Frontier Division Championship on the line and for the third time, the game went into overtime with Helena prevailing once again, this time 6-5 thanks to Liam Bland's fourth goal. The win sends Helena to the NA3HL Fraser Cup Championship in Missouri.
Gillette won game one of the best-of-three series 4-3 on Wednesday in Wyoming and the Bighorns backed that up with a 4-3 overtime win Friday in Helena to even the series at 1-1.
The deciding game in the Helena Ice Arena Saturday was in front of another sold-out crowd and the home team got on the board first as Bland, who notched a hat trick Friday, continued his hot streak with a first-period goal.
Yet, the Wild answered and after 20 minutes, it was 1-1. Early in the second, Gillette took a 2-1 lead and when Declan Young scored twice in short order, the Wild found themselves in front 4-1.
However, Bland and Samuel Feamster, scored within 32 seconds of each other in the second to get the Bighorns back within one and after two periods, Helena trailed 4-3.
Trying to fend off Helena, Isaac Young of Gillette was the first to score in the third period, giving the Wild a two-goal advantage again. But, Bland responded with this third goal of the night, giving him another hat trick, and when Tylor Greene scored at the 7:01 mark in the third, the score was tied 5-5.
Neither team was able to break the tie in the final seven minutes, sending the final game of the series to overtime again.
Unlike the first two games of the series, this game wouldn't be decided early in the extra session. Helena and Gillette remained tied after 18 minutes of overtime until Bland finally scored to complete the rally and send the Bighorns to Nationals.
