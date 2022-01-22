Tylor Greene Helena Bighorns

Tylor Greene of the Helena Bighorns battles a pair of Bozeman defenders in a 7-0 win for Helena on Saturday night. 

It was a good week for the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL as they posted two home wins this weekend at the Helena Ice Arena and also clinched a spot in the Frontier playoffs.

Following a 7-2 win over the Butte Cobras on Friday night, the Bighorns started fast on Saturday with a goal by Tylor Greene just 33 seconds into the game. Helena got two more from Liam Bland and Tyler Bloom less than seven minutes in putting the Bighorns in front 3-0 on their way to a 7-0 shutout win. 

The Bighorns added another goal from Harlan Wojtusik in the first to go up 4-0 after 20 minutes of play. Bloom notched another goal in the second. The Bighorns also got goals from Adam Harvey and TJ Norris as they built a 7-0 lead that would hold through the third period.

Bland also helped Helena get off to a fast start on Friday night scoring an opening-period goal. The Bighorns then got goals in the second period from Harvery, Samuel Feamster, Logan Matheny and two from Gavyn Galloway in what ended up as a five-goal victory over the Butte Cobras. 

Helena bounced back following consecutive losses last weekend on the road to the Gillette Wild by the score of 4-3 with one coming in overtime.

Helena's win over Bozeman was its 32nd of the season and the Bighorns have clinched a playoff spot but trail the Wild for first place by three points. 

