There are three teams in the NA3HL that have yet to lose a game this year and the Helena Bighorns remain one of them.
The Bighorns completed yet another sweep on the road this weekend knocking off the Yellowstone Quake 5-1 on Saturday, one day after a 6-2 win. But they needed a rally in order to do it.
The Quake grabbed a 1-0 lead against Helena in the second period, however, it wouldn't last long as the Bighorns scored three times to close the stanza, then twice more in the third to improve to 19-0 on the season.
Tyler Bloom gave Helena a 1-0 lead on Friday with a first period goal. Then, Helena added two goals in the second and three in the third including two from Samuel Feamster to pull away for the 6-2 win.
The last goal was the 19th of the season for Feamster. Erik Gibboney also scored his 15th of the season for the Bighorns in their 18th win. Dylan Romanow got the win in net thanks to 17 saves.
Helena nearly didn't stay undefeated the Sunday prior as the Great Falls Americans led the Bighorns 2-1 in the third period before Helena rallied for a road win. Adam Harvey scored the go-ahead goal with less than eight minutes remaining.
Helena will start a four-game home stand next Friday. The Bighorns will host Sheridan next weekend before welcoming Gillette, the other unbeaten in the Frontier to the Helena Ice Arena Dec. 3-4.
