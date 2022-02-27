It took until the last game of the regular season but the Helena Bighorns, thanks to a 7-2 win over the Great Falls Americans Sunday at the Helena Ice Arena, took home the Frontier Division title in the NA3HL.
The Bighorns finished up the season with 86 points, which is currently tied for the most in the entire NA3HL. Helena's final win of the season came via a five-goal margin over Great Falls and gave the Bighorns the two-point cushion it needed to take home the division crown and the top seed for the playoffs.
Nick Cofer, Gavyn Galloway, and TJ Norris all scored in the first period as the Bighorns built a 3-1 lead. Liam Bland and Johnathan Peterson added goals in the second for the Bighorns as they added to their lead, while Norris scored once again in the third.
The victory allowed the Bighorns to capture the Frontier title in a hard-fought race against the Gillette Wild who fell short with 84 points compared to 86 for the Bighorns, which came after 42 wins and just five losses (two in overtime which earned a point each).
Two of those 42 wins came in Bozeman on Friday and Saturday over the weekend. In the second game of the back-to-back against the Ice Dogs, Helena won 3-1 thanks to goals from Norris, Tyler Bloom and Corbin Skinner. Eric Buchholz also managed 24 saves between the pipes.
That victory came on the heels of a 5-1 win on Friday night. Aidan Wright had 19 saves for Helena and got the win but Samuel Feamster stole with the show with a hat trick.
The Bighorns will now advance into the Frontier playoffs and will receive a first-round bye along with Gillette. Third-seeded Bozeman will take on sixth-seeded Butte and fourth-seeded Great Falls will face off against the Badlands Sabres.
