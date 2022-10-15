Despite suffering their first loss earlier in the month of October, the Helena Bighorns are back to their winning ways and finished off a weekend sweep of the Badlands Sabres with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night in overtime.
The Sabres scored to open the game and led 1-0 after the first period. Yet, Tyler Bloom found the back of the net in the second to make it 1-1 heading to the third. Tyler Alldredge put the Bighorns in front before the Sabres evened the score about a minute later.
After 60 minutes, the scored was still tied, but in the extra session, Helena got a goal from Joe Feamster to come away with the win.
Helena earned a win in the first game of the weekend series on Friday night as the Bighorns shut out of the Sabres 6-0. Braden Cunningham, Matteo Caputo, Owen Ramsay, Caden Cunningham, Tyler Bloom and Andrew Deskin all scored goals for the Bighorns. Gabe Swanson also contributed to the win with a dominant effort between the pipes with 37 saves.
Helena lost last Friday to Bozeman by the score of 1-0 but bounced back last Saturday with a 4-0 victory and pushed their win streak to three on Saturday night. They are now 11-1 overall and in first place in the Frontier Division.
