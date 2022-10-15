Dylan Cunningham

Helena Bighorn's Dylan Cunningham fires a slapshot at the Sabres goal during Saturday's game in Helena.

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

Despite suffering their first loss earlier in the month of October, the Helena Bighorns are back to their winning ways and finished off a weekend sweep of the Badlands Sabres with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night in overtime.

The Sabres scored to open the game and led 1-0 after the first period. Yet, Tyler Bloom found the back of the net in the second to make it 1-1 heading to the third. Tyler Alldredge put the Bighorns in front before the Sabres evened the score about a minute later.

After 60 minutes, the scored was still tied, but in the extra session, Helena got a goal from Joe Feamster to come away with the win. 

Helena earned a win in the first game of the weekend series on Friday night as the Bighorns shut out of the Sabres 6-0. Braden Cunningham, Matteo Caputo, Owen Ramsay, Caden Cunningham, Tyler Bloom and Andrew Deskin all scored goals for the Bighorns. Gabe Swanson also contributed to the win with a dominant effort between the pipes with 37 saves.

Helena lost last Friday to Bozeman by the score of 1-0 but bounced back last Saturday with a 4-0 victory and pushed their win streak to three on Saturday night. They are now 11-1 overall and in first place in the Frontier Division. 

