BUTTE – The Butte Cobras and Helena Bighorns played the Mining City end of their home-and-home series on Friday night at Butte Community Ice Center.
The Bighorns scored a go-ahead goal and insurance goal nine seconds apart in a wild flurry to down the Cobras, 4-3.
Cade Wessman put the Cobras on the board at the 7:35 mark of the first period. Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner assisted on Wessman’s eighth goal of the season to give Butte (12-1-1-0, 25 points) a 1-0 lead.
Harlan Wojtusik’s 19th goal of the campaign came at 5:01 in the second period to pull Helena into a 1-1 tie. Zach Turner and Tyler Alldredge assisted on the tying goal.
Caelin Chinery and Patrick Crooks assisted on Tamer Billman’s sixth goal of the season 1:28 into the third period to nudge the Cobras into the lead, 2-1.
Helena got the equalizer with seven minutes to go, as Lyndon Orr and Darby McCarthy assisted on Derek Rassell’s second goal of the season.
The Bighorns took lead when Dylan Cunningham fed Zach Turner for his first goal of the season to give Helena (18-5-1-1, 38 points) the lead, 3-2, with 1:45 to play.
Nine seconds later, Tyler Ownby assisted on Andrew Deskin’s tenth goal of the year to give the Bighorns a two-goal lead.
Chinery brought the Cobras back to within a goal, as Crooks and Tyler Tosch assisted on Chinery’s tenth goal of the season with 52 seconds to play in regulation.
However, the Cobras were unable to find the tying goal in the last 52 seasons, as Helena took home the win to start the weekend.
In a fast-paced hockey game, Helena outshot the Cobras, 60-43.
The Bighorns were 0-of-2 on the power-play and Butte was 0-of-1.
The goalie were well-tested, as Helena’s Marek Andres made 40 stops and Butte’s Braylon Rogers made 56 saves.
The Cobras and Bighorns return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday night in Helena.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.