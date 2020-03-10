BILLINGS — While they had skated to tourney titles at four previous meets, the Billings Bulls won the trophy they coveted on Sunday.
The Bulls capped an incredible season with their 2-0 victory over Flathead in the championship game of the Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament.
Billings had a 5-0 record at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds twin sheet facility over three days of competition and finished the season with a 24-2 Treasure State League record and 40-2 overall mark.
"It's kind of humbling," Billings fifth-year coach Brad Federenko said. "We came and played hard and just actually came together as a group and accomplished something pretty amazing, and that they should be proud of, and understand what they did do."
In the championship game, Billings downed Flathead 2-0. Patrick Crooks scored just 90 seconds into the first period on an assist from Duke Cherpeski and Ian Forsyth. Erik Reimche scored an empty net goal with 27 seconds left as Flathead had pulled its goalie.
The championship is the second for the Bulls in the past four years. Billings was also state champions in 2017-18 and twice were runners-up in that span.
Billings graduated four seniors from last year's second-place team.
"We weren't supposed to be that good, but they bought in and they did pretty well," Federenko said. "The kids overachieved, which is very satisfying. Going 40-2 is not really a rebuilding year."
Along the way, Billings also won tourney titles in Missoula, Sidney, Idaho Falls and Colorado Springs this year.
Billings defeated Butte 8-0, Havre 8-1 and Flathead 4-1 in pool play. In the semifinals, the Bulls edged Bozeman, 4-3.
Reigan Picicci earned the win in all five tourney games for Billings.
"We only gave up five goals this weekend at the state tournament," Federenko said. "That blows my mind."
While some thought it may be a rebuilding year, when the season started with their first practice in early October, Federenko had high hopes for his Bulls.
"The plan was to be standing here," he said. "I figured there would be a few more bumps in the road, but there weren't."
Federenko said when he thinks back about this group of players, he'll always remember "just how hard they competed and how much they enjoyed competing together as a group."
