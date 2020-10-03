The Missoula Junior Bruins downed the Yellowstone Quake 5-2 with two goals in the first and third periods to boost them to a 2-0 record. Liam Bland had two goals for the Bruins, while Kieran Christianson, Austin Franck and Ian McIntosh chipped in the others. Zane Cluph, Mason Mowat, McIntosh, Gavin Tritt and Christianson had the assists.
Cade Rosansky got the scoring started with a goal at 9:30 in the first period, but just over 30 seconds later Bland had the first of his two first-period goals. He was unassisted on the first, with McIntosh and Christianson assisting on the second.
Christianson scored his goal early in the first period, with Yellowstone equalizing right before the intermission.
Franck and McIntosh both scored goals within the first six minutes of the third to salt away the game.
Cade Rosanky and Jack Harris had the goals for Yellowstone. Maxim Currie had 20 saves on the night for Missoula.
