Trailing by two goals entering the fourth period, the Junior Bruins rallied to tie and take the lead, but fell in overtime to the Yellowstone Quake, 6-5.
The Quake scored three times in the first period, with two of those coming off the stick of Jack Harris. The second of Harris's goals was on a power play and a power play also gave Yellowstone another goal in the second period, this time from Dylan Rumpke.
But two goals in the second period helped turn the tide for Missoula. Trevor Prince had an unassisted goal at the 5:09 mark of the second period and then Liam Bland added another with just seconds before the period ended.
Bland picked up right where he left off 41 seconds into the third period, grabbing a goal on a power play off assists from Mason Mowat and Owen Miley. Miley also assisted on Bland's second goal and tacked on another assist moments late as Pablo Frank tied the game at four at the 2:47 mark.
But Frank was not done and around 30 seconds later another puck found net for him off assists from Bland and Prince to give Missoula the lead.
Brandon Kididis tied the game at five with a goal 13:48 into the third period for Yellowstone. Jack Harris scored for the Quake in overtime to secure the win.
Christopher Cantillo and Seth Daniel each spent 20 minutes in goal for the Bruins. Cantillo saved 7 of 10 shots while Daniel saved 11 of 12 shots.
