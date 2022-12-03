CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras completed their first of two road trips to Wyoming during the month of December on Saturday, as they played the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division play.
Cade Wessman’s go-ahead goal with 1:16 to play in the third period lifted the Cobras to a 4-3 win over Yellowstone and earn them a weekend road sweep.
Teagan Scheurer opened the scoring in the first period, as he got assists from Wyatt O’Donoghue and Cole Fenske on a tally at the 9:25 mark past Butte goaltender Joshua Horacek to give the Quake the lead.
Tamer Billman evened the score in the second period, following a Ben Carlson penalty for hooking. Micah Williamson and Caelin Chinery assisted on Billman’s sixth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 with 15:13 to go in the period.
Fenske’s first goal in a Quake uniform came on the power-play with 2:30 left in the second period. Zac Orwig and Owen Schoonover picked up the assists, as Yellowstone regained the lead, 2-1.
The Cobras answered 90 seconds later. Billman and Chinery set up Patrick Crooks’ 10th goal of the season. The marker tied the game at 2-2 with one minute left in the period.
Benjamin Kluza’s fifth goal of the season came 3:34 into the third period off a P.J. Comose assist to allow the Quake to retake the lead, 3-2.
Butte tied the game on Jonathan O’Brien’s first goal of the season with 5:10 to play in regulation. Carter Large and Tyler Tosch picked up the helpers on the goal.
The Cobras snagged the go-ahead goal with 1:16 to play. Butte’s first line of Wessman, Nick Bradshaw and Luke Schleusner pressed forward, and Wessman beat Yellowstone goalkeeper Steven Kelley for his seventh goal of the season to give Butte their first lead of the night.
Butte outshot Yellowstone in the game, 53-35. The Cobras and Quake both went 1-of-2 on the power-play.
Horacek made 23 stops in earning his first win in goal for the Cobras.
Kelley was solid in goal for the Quake, having stopped 49 of 53 shots.
In other games on Saturday night, Gillette earned the weekend split in Helena, as Isaac Young’s game-winning goal with 4:27 left in the third gave the Wild a 2-1 win.
Garrett Weisenburger’s second goal of game with 6:07 left in the second period ended up being the game-winning goal, as Great Falls won at Badlands, 6-4.
Bodie Shepardson had a hat trick, and Spencer Wilkinson and Sam Ingram each had two goals as Bozeman bounced back from a 10-2 thumping by Sheridan on Friday night to defeat the Hawks, 7-4.
At the conclusion of the night, Gillette (42 points) holds a six-point lead in the Frontier Division over Helena (36). Sheridan (29) is in third, followed by Butte (27), Great Falls (22), Yellowstone (19), Badlands (16), and Bozeman (15).
The Cobras return to action on Friday night to start a home-and-home series with the Helena Bighorns in the last Frontier Division weekend before the NA3HL Showcase. The Cobras host the Bighorns on Friday night at Butte Community Ice Center at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Bighorns host Butte at 7:05 p.m. at the Helena Ice Arena.
