The action dictated excitement in this weekend’s North American 3 Hockey League’s Frontier Division.
In the eight games within the division, three games required overtime and no margin was beyond three goals.
Here is a snapshot of last weekend’s action in the Frontier Division:
The Friday flyer
The Butte Cobras traveled to take on the Yellowstone Quake in Cody, Wyoming.
Ben Carlson, Donovan Knuckles, and Zac Orwig scored a goal apiece and Edvin Falkenstrom made 40 stops as Yellowstone shut out Butte, 3-0.
The Cobras were 0-for-5 on the man-advantage and killed off their only penalty.
Carlson and Orwig had two points each for Yellowstone.
Caleb Cross faced 46 shots, having made 43 saves for the Cobras.
The Badlands Sabres made the road trip to take on the Gillette Wild.
Isaac Young scored a game-tying power play goal with 8:40 to play in regulation and Anthony Foster scored the game-winning goal 2:43 into overtime to give the Wild a 3-2 win over the Sabres.
Cole Wheaton stopped 22-of-24 shots to earn the win in net for the Wild, who went 2-of-3 on the power play.
Brady DeVries made 66 of 69 stops for the Sabres, who went 0-of-3 with the man advantage.
Great Falls hit the road for a weekend series with the Sheridan Hawks.
Sheridan turned away the Great Falls’ stampede over the final two and held on for a 3-2 win over the American.
Ryan McKenna scored twice and Makhai Sparks netted the game-winning goal with 1:45 to play.
Alex Leaf scored his second goal of the game with 1:23 to go, but the Americans could not get another shot past Sheridan goaltender Patric Loeffler.
Loeffler made 34-of-36 shots to earn the win between the pipes for the Hawks, who were 0-of-4 on the power play.
Josh Koziol made 55 stops on 58 shots, as Great Falls converted once in four chances with the man advantage.
Helena traveled to Bozeman for a home-and-home series with the Icedogs.
Camden Cunningham and Harlan Wojtusik scored for the Bighorns, as Gabe Swanson’s 23-save night helped Helena to a 2-1 win over the Icedogs.
Bryce Sturm scored Bozeman’s lone tally of the night with 6:47 to play in the second period.
Cam Milewski stopped 33-of-35 shots for Bozeman, which included a penalty shot stop on Zach Turner.
The Bighorns were 0-of-8 on the power play, while Bozeman was 1-of-7 with the man advantage.
The Friday files
Yellowstone 3 Butte 0
Gillette 3 Badlands 2 (OT)
Sheridan 3 Great Falls 2
Helena 2 Bozeman 1
The Saturday slate
Butte continued their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena.
Yellowstone tied the game on Will Soldano’s goal with 4:47 to play in regulation.
Tyler Tosch scored on a breakaway with 1:12 to play in overtime to nip the Quake, 4-3.
The Quake missed the Butte net on a 2-on-1 break late in overtime and the puck rolled into the neutral zone, where Tosch fielded the puck, skated down the slot and slid a shot past Steven Kelley to game-winner.
Braylon Rogers saved 38-of-41 for the win in net for Butte, who was 2-of-5 on the power play.
Kelley stopped 27-of-31 shots for Yellowstone, who went 1-of-3 on the man advantage.
Badlands and Gillette played the second game of their series.
Sky Solig and Wylee Gladen scored in the first period and Jake Turek made 16 stops as Gillette shut out the Sabres, 2-0.
Neither team was successful on the power play, as Badlands went 0-for-7 and Gillette went 0-for-5.
Zach Broxterman saved 43-of-45 shots for the Sabres.
Gillette outshot Badlands in the contest, 45-16.
Great Falls and Sheridan completed their weekend series at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
The Hawks erased a two-goal deficit with four third-period goals to complete the weekend sweep over the Americans, 4-2.
Makhai Sparks scored twice, and Ryan McKenna and McCaffrey Billings scored a goal each in the final period for the win.
Bo Buckley made 31 stops on 33 Great Falls shots, while Josh Koziol stopped 41-of-45 shots for the Americans.
Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.
Bozeman traveled to the Helena Ice Arena took take on the Bighorns.
The Icedogs and Bighorns each scored twice in the first period. The game stayed that way until Spencer Wilkinson scored his second goal of the game with 3:31 left in overtime to give Bozeman a 3-2 win.
Cam Milewski stopped 64 of 66 shots to earn the win for the Icedogs.
Jesse Schindel made 38-of-41 saves for the Bighorns.
Bozeman went 1-of-3 on the power play. Helena went 0-4 with the man advantage.
The Saturday slap shots
Butte 4 Yellowstone 3 (OT)
Gillette 2 Badlands 0
Sheridan 4 Great Falls 2
Bozeman 3 Helena 2 (OT)
406 Stars of the Week
Badlands-Zach Broxterman (43 saves on 45 shots) and Brady DeVries (66 saves on 69 shots)
Bozeman-Cam Milewski (97 saves on 101 shots) and Spencer Wilkinson (two goals)
Butte-Caelin Chinery (two goals, one assist) and Tyler Tosch (one goal, two assists)
Gillette-Cole Wheaton (22 saves on 24 shots) and Jake Turek (16 saves, shutout)
Great Falls-Alex Leaf (two goals, one assist) and William Fallman (three assists)
Helena-Gabe Swanson (23 saves on 24 shots) and Camden Cunningham (goal, assist)
Sheridan-Ryan McKenna (three goals) and Makhai Sparks (three goals)
Yellowstone-Edvin Falkenstrom (40 saves, shutout) and Zac Orwig (one goal, three assists)
Frontier Division standings (Wins-losses-overtime losses-shootout losses)
Gillette 16-1-0-1 (33 points, 117 goals for, 42 goals against)
Helena 13-3-1-1 (28 points, 77 goals for, 35 goals against)
Butte 9-8-1-0 (19 points, 60 goals for, 62 goals against)
Sheridan 9-8-1-0 (19 points, 73 goals for, 96 goals against)
Great Falls 8-8-0-0 (16 points, 48 goals for, 59 goals against)
Yellowstone 6-9-2-1 (15 points, 39 goals for, 57 goals against)
Badlands 5-10-2-1 (13 points, 48 goals for, 84 goals against)
Bozeman 4-13-0-1 (9 points, 39 goal for, 71 goals against)
A Wild streak
The Gillette Wild has a 12-game winning streak, tops in the Frontier Division, and is the second-longest current unbeaten streak.
The Granite City Lumberjacks are unbeaten in their last 18 games.
The powerful power plays
Gillette leads the Frontier Division with 42 power play goals in 94 chances, converting at a rate of 44.7%.
Great Falls converts at a 24.2% rate, with 15 power play goals on 62 chances.
Sheridan is second with 24 goals on a division-leading 102 power play opportunities (23.5%). Butte has 16 goals on 79 chances (20.3%) and Helena has 16 goals on 86 chances (18.6%).
Yellowstone has 11 power play goals in 86 opportunities (12.8%), Bozeman has nine goals in 78 chances (11.5%), and Badlands has eight goals on 74 man-advantage situations (10.8%).
Killing in the name of…penalty killing
Gillette’s 84.7% penalty kill rate is the best in the Frontier, having killed 83-of-98 penalties.
Helena is second with an 84.1% kill rate, having allowed 69-of-82 manpower shortages. Bozeman, who leads the division with 115 short-handed situations, has killed 95 penalties for an 82.6% kill rate.
Great Falls (54-of-66) has killed penalties at a rate of 81.8%, Yellowstone (56-of-71) is fifth with a kill percentage of 78.9%, Butte (47-of-62) is killing penalties at a 75.8% rate, Sheridan (66-of-90) has a 73.3% penalty kill percentage, and Badlands (52-of-81) kills penalties at a 64.2% rate.
The Wild leads the division with seven short-handed goals. Helena has five, Yellowstone, Sheridan, and Badlands have two each, and Bozeman has one. Great Falls and Butte have yet to score short-handed.
Sheridan is tied for the league-lead with seven short-handed goals allowed with the St. Louis Jr. Blues.
Great Falls and Badlands have allowed three short-handed goals, Helena and Yellowstone had allotted two each, and Bozeman and Butte have allowed one apiece. Gillette has yet to allow a shortie.
Scoring is never boring
While the Frontier games averaged 4.5 goals per contest over the weekend, the division still has six of the NA3HL's top ten point-scorers.
Gillette has four of the ten. Jace Johnson (league-leading 21 goals, 14 points, 35 points) is in third place. Isaac Young (7-26-33) is in fourth place, Sky Solig (13-19-32) is tied for fifth with Sheridan’s Makhai Sparks (18-14-32), Adam Severson (11-18-29) and Saizha Norwegian (9-20-29) are tied with Texas’ Michael Imala (16-13-29) and Louisville’s Jack Lambert (10-19-29) are all four tied for seventh.
Sheridan’s Ryan McKenna (12-16-28) is tied for 11th, Butte Nick Bradshaw (12-15-27) is 13th, Gillette’s Anthony Foster (14-12-26) is tied for 14th, and Butte’s Cade Wessman (6-17-23) is tied for 18th.
Net assets
Helena’s Gabe Swanson leads the Frontier with eight wins, good for fourth in the NA3HL.
Gillette’s Cole Wheaton and Butte’s Caleb Cross are tied for eighth with six wins with six others.
Gillette’s Jake Turek and Great Falls’ Josh Koziol each have five wins.
Swanson leads the Frontier in goals allowed average and is third in the league with a 1.32 GAA and five shutouts. Turek (1.97 GAA) is seventh, Yellowstone’s Edvin Falkenstrom (2.41 GAA) is 17th and Helena’s Jesse Schindel (2.55 GAA) is 18th.
Bozeman’s Cam Milewski (728 saves) leads the NA3HL in saves. Koziol is fourth with 563 saves, Badlands’ Zach Broxterman is fifth with 563 stops, Cross is seventh (482 stops), Falkenstrom is eighth (462), and Jack Wood (376) is tied for 14th place with Milwaukee’s Adam Prokop.
The Frontier weekend
Butte and Helena will meet for the first time this season for a home-and-home series, starting on Friday at the Butte Ice Center and concluding Saturday at the Helena Ice Arena.
Badlands travels to Sheridan for a two-game series starting on Friday at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
Bozeman will start an eight-game home-stand on Friday as they host the Yellowstone Quake at the Haynes Pavilion.
Gillette travels to the Great Falls Ice Plex for a two-game series with the Americans.
