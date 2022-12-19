BLAINE, Minn. – The Butte Cobras led off Monday afternoon’s schedule at the 2022-2023 North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase with a tilt against Central Division’s Milwaukee Power at Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
The Power scored four times in the second period to defeat the Cobras, 6-2.
Owen Drake gave the Milwaukee the opening lead on his fourth goal of the season, with Colin March having assisted on the goal with 6:18 left in the first period.
The Power’s Jack Wojnowski scored his second goal of the season 2:33 into the second period. Michael Dalaly and Blake Keller assisted on Wojnowski’s goal up Milwaukee’s lead to 2-0.
Carter Large put Butte on the board at the 5:44 on a feed from Nick Bradshaw. Large’s second marker of the season split the deficit to one goal. Cade Wessman picked up the secondary assist on the goal.
Patrick Toomey sandwiched his 22nd goal of the season (6:56) and 23rd (12:06) goals of the season around Blake Keller’s ninth (10:48) of the year to increase the Power’s lead to four goals, 5-1.
Dalaly scored 2:05 into the third period to put Milwaukee’s up by five goals.
Butte’s Jonathan O’Brien scored his second goal of season with 11:11 left in the game. Keith Des Jardins picked up his first assist of the season on the goal.
The Cobras outshot Milwaukee for the game, 58-52. Both teams were 0-of-3 on the power-play.
Keller (goal, three assists), Toomey (two goals) and Dalaly (goal, assist) had multi-point games for the Power.
Brett Holmer stopped 56-of-58 shots in net for the Power in the win.
Braylon Rogers started in goal for Butte and stopped 21-of-24 shots. Nikolai Wallery came into the game with 11:06 to play in the second period and stopped 25-of-28 shots for the Cobras.
Both teams will finish their stay at the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday. The Cobras will take on the Willmar WarHawks, and Milwaukee Power will play the New Ulm Steel. Both games will be at 11 a.m.
