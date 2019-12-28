The Missoula Bruins topped North Idaho 4-2 on Saturday afternoon to move to 2-0 in their own Holiday Classic hockey tournament at Glacier Ice Rink.

Elijah Schwartz opened the scoring for Missoula on a feed from Easton Leadbetter. Leadbetter, then scored the next Missoula goal with help from Lars Thorne-Thomson. Preston Jones scored the Bruins' third goal on a feed from Bransen Nelson. Ian Checota iced the game with an empty-netter.

Kevin Moore stopped 19 shots in net for the Bruins, who played Moscow, Idaho, late Saturday night. The tournament wraps up on Sunday.

Tags

Load comments