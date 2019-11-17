The Missoula Bruins dropped their final two games at the Tri-Cities, Washington, high school hockey tournament late Saturday and Sunday.

The Bruins fell to Kelowna, British Columbia, 3-2 on Saturday night. Scoring goals for Missoula were Simon Wilson and Lars Thomsen. Thomsen and Ian Checota were credited with assists. Izaak Moran made 24 saves in net for the Bruins.

Host Tri-Cities downed the Bruins 2-1 in Sunday morning's physical semifinal. Zach Hangas had Missoula's goal, assisted by Easton Leadbetter. Kevin Moore stopped 35 shots.

