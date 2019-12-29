The Missoula Bruins dropped a 5-0 decision to Billings in the championship game of the Missoula Holiday Classic on Sunday at Glacier Ice Rink.
Kevin Moore made 37 stops in goal for the Bruins in the loss in the title game.
The Bruins had advanced to the championship with a 5-0 win over the Palouse Bears on Saturday night and an 8-4 win over North Idaho on Sunday morning.
Easton Leadbetter had a hat trick for the Bruins in the win over Palouse. Logan Stabnau and Daniel Jackson scored the other two goals. Izaak Moran earned the shutout in net by stopping 12 shots.
Ian Checota, Preston Jones and Bransen Nelson scored two goals apiece in the win over North Idaho. Leadbetter and Zach Hangas scored the other goals for Missoula, which scored four times on power plays. Moore stopped 21 shots.
