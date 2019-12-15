BOZEMAN — The Missoula Bruins high school boys' hockey team took third place in the Bozeman Cup at Haynes Pavilion this weekend.
The Bruins whipped the Jackson Hole Moose in the third-place game Sunday, 6-3. Preston Jones and Adam Jones each had two goals and an assist and Kevin Moore made 12 saves in a relief role at goalie.
The Bruins started the tournament with a 4-0 win over the Idaho Falls Eagles on Friday. Bransen Nelson had two goals and Moore earned the shutout win in net for the Missoula team.
The Bruins tied with the Sun Valley Suns, 2-2, in their first game Saturday. Nelson and Preston Jones scored for Missoula.
Missoula beat Jackson Hole in its second game Saturday, 5-1. Braiden Schreckendgust piled up four goals. Goalie Izaak Moran made 22 saves.
The Bruins will return to action next weekend in Butte.
Missoulian staff
