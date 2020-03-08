The Missoula Bruins dropped a 4-1 decision to Bozeman in the consolation game of the State High School Hockey Tournament on Sunday.

Zach Hangas had the only goal for Missoula. Daniel Jackson got the assist. Izaak Moran made 13 saves in net.

On Saturday, the Bruins knocked off Helena 7-2. Preston Jones had a pair of goals in that win. Kevin Moore made 16 stops in net.

Later Saturday, the Bruins fell to Flathead 4-3. Jones, Easton Leadbetter and Eddy Lochridge had Missoula's goals. Kevin Moore made 17 saves.

