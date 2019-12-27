MISSOULA — A three-goal burst over the span of a minute in the first period helped carry the Missoula Bruins to a 10-2 win over Idaho Falls Friday in the Missoula Holiday Classic Hockey tournament.
Already leading 1-0 after an early score, Bransen Nelson, Preston Jones and Zach Hangus all scored in a period of 51 seconds to push the lead to 4-0. Nelson, the leading points scorer for Missoula's boys high school team, finished with four goals and three assists in the rout at Glacier Ice Rink.
“The development with him through the years is fantastic,” said Bruins assistant coach Eric Penn, who was helping fill in for head coach Greg Robitaille. “Him having success putting the puck in the net, he’s smiling all the time and having fun playing. He’s a big part of our team and I hope he keeps it up for the rest of the season.”
All three finishes during the minute stretch came right inside the goal as the Bruins found numerous opportunities throughout the evening. Missoula’s defense was impressive throughout the evening, opening up things on the other end of the ice and generally keeping Idaho Falls at arms length.
The Bruins also scored twice on power plays, a place where they are looking to improve their conversion rate.
“We just came out and played as a team,” Penn said of the early burst. “We really moved the puck better than we have all year and when you move the puck in the game of hockey, you’re going to score goals.”
The Bruins added a goal in the second period and then four more in fourth to grab the win. Jones ended the night with three goals for Missoula and tacked on a pair of assists as well.
Clayton Rohner and Keegan Murphy had the goals for Idaho Falls. Lars Thoren-Thomsen and Eaton Leadbetter rounded out the scoring for the Bruins. Ian Checota added on three assists for Missoula, with Alex Neibauer dishing out one as well.
Missoula is 15-4-1 and is riding a five-game win streak. It has not lost since mid-November. During that stretch the Bruins have outscored their opponents 42-11.
The Bruins play twice on Saturday, taking on North Idaho at 12:30 p.m. and then Moscow, Idaho, at 8:30 p.m. in another nightcap. Depending on how Missoula plays in those two games, it will be slotted into a playoff for Sunday.
“It’s huge that it’s our home tournament, to open up with a win at our barn, it sets us up for the rest of the weekend,” Penn said. “Two games tomorrow and hopefully a good semifinal this weekend, we’d like to make it to the finals.”
