MISSOULA – At the end of the 2021 season, the Missoula Jr. Bruins were sold. After calling Missoula home for five years, the Junior A team and member of the North American 3 Hockey League's Frontier Division was no more.
In the same year, the University of Montana brought back its non-varsity hockey team after a seven-year stint without it.
These exterior developments had a direct effect on another team in town.
Suddenly, the Missoula Bruins, the local co-op high school team, were the top non-collegiate team left standing. They had a heightened responsibility to represent what hockey in Zootown is all about. Their annual Holiday Classic tournament, which kicked off Friday, was a good start to that mission.
“This is our first home weekend. We’ve had six away weekends (to start the season,)” Bruins head coach Chase Harrison said. “They are the high school, there’s no junior team … we’re the top dogs.”
In a tournament-opening competition against Coeur d’Alene, the Bruins welcomed the team from Idaho to Missoula with an 8-2 victory.
Daniel Upton had a hat trick and Ethan Elam contributed another two goals in showing what hockey looks like in western Montana.
It’s a good first year for the Bruins to have those lofty circumstances because this year’s roster features 12 seniors. With a veteran-laden squad, they are primed to not only win games in the regular season but make a run at the title down the stretch.
“We have a good shot at winning the state tournament,” Harrison said. “I think we are the most talented of the group, of the six teams in league play. We just have to put consistent games together and today we won 8-2. That’s a good start to the weekend. For the state tournament, we have to win four games in a row, and so this weekend is another test of playing four games in a row.”
Harrison says physicality, toughness and speed have set them apart as the senior play comes to the forefront, but another thing might be mindset.
That’s where the return of the Grizzlies’ hockey program comes into play. The university’s team gives these aspiring athletes a clear avenue to playing at the next level. Not that they didn’t take the game seriously before, but now they see up close and personal what may lay ahead if they keep working on their craft.
Harrison played for UM’s club program from 2006-08, and that paled in comparison to what the program now offers.
“There weren’t many fans in attendance, and now with Tucker (Sargent, the director of Griz Hockey) and Mike Anderson (the co-head coach) and those guys running the program, it’s like the real deal, it’s a spectacle, like a thousand fans” Harrison said. “It gives my seniors a good hockey outlet. It’s been around, but it’s the best it’s ever been for Griz hockey.”
There are currently six players from Missoula who were once affiliated with the Bruins on the Griz roster, including team captain Josh Chamberlain.
“It’s a big show,” Harrison said. “The UM team is talented and it sort of replaced the junior squad, so it’s cool for them (the seniors) to have that option.”
Where one door closes, another one opens, and the Bruins have embraced that sentiment in every way — in being the face of Missoula hockey, in finding new ways to continue players’ careers beyond high school and in chasing the state crown before the latest batch of seniors depart for what’s next.
