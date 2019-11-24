The Missoula Bruins finished up their weekend slate of high school hockey action with a 7-0 win over Havre on Sunday at Glacier Ice Rink.
Daniel Jackson and Braiden Schreckendgust led the Bruins with two goals apiece. Other goals came from Zach Hangas, Preston Jones and Easton Leadbetter. Credited with assists were Jones (2), Leadbetter, Ian Checota (2), Gabe Miller, Simon Wilson, Hangas and Bransen Nelson. Kevin Moore stopped 10 shots in goal.
