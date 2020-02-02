The Missoula Bruins split a pair of overtime decisions with Flathead in high school hockey action over the weekend.

Flathead won Saturday's game 6-5 in overtime. Preston Jones, Zach Hangas, Elijah Schwartz, Easton Leadbetter and Bransen Nelson scored goals for Missoula. Ian Checota, Gabe Miller, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Jones, Nelson, Daniel Jackson and Braiden Schreckendgust had assists. Izaak Moran had 10 saves and Kevin Moore 13 for Missoula.

The Bruins rebounded to post a 4-3 win over Flathead in a shootout on Sunday. Jones and Thorne-Thomsen scored goals for Missoula in regulation. Jones and Nelson scored in the shootout. Moore made 24 saves.

