The Missoula Bruins split a pair of overtime decisions with Flathead in high school hockey action over the weekend.
Flathead won Saturday's game 6-5 in overtime. Preston Jones, Zach Hangas, Elijah Schwartz, Easton Leadbetter and Bransen Nelson scored goals for Missoula. Ian Checota, Gabe Miller, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Jones, Nelson, Daniel Jackson and Braiden Schreckendgust had assists. Izaak Moran had 10 saves and Kevin Moore 13 for Missoula.
The Bruins rebounded to post a 4-3 win over Flathead in a shootout on Sunday. Jones and Thorne-Thomsen scored goals for Missoula in regulation. Jones and Nelson scored in the shootout. Moore made 24 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.