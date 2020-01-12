The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team won a pair of league games over Flathead the weekend, winning 3-2 in overtime on Saturday and 2-1 on Sunday.

Elijah Schwartz and Preston Jones scored the Bruins' goals in regulation on Saturday, with Jones and Ian Checota earning assists. Bransen Nelson, with help from Easton Leadbetter and Jones, scored the game-winner in overtime. Izaak Moran stopped 31 shots to earn the win in goal.

Jones and Connor Hangas scored Missoula's goals in the win on Sunday. Simon Wilson and Checota were credited with assists. Moran stopped 37 shots.

The Bruins are next in action on Friday in the U18AA Cactus Cup tournament in Phoenix.

