The Missoula Bruins high school hockey team took a pair of road wins from Glasgow over the weekend.
The Bruins won 5-3 on Saturday and 10-0 on Sunday.
Zach Hangas had a hat trick in the first game. Simon Wilson and Bransen Nelson had the other goals. Credited with assists were Easton Leadbetter (2) and Izaak Moran. Kevin Moore made eight stops in goal and Moran had three.
Nelson had a hat trick in Sunday's win, while Preston Jones and Braiden Schreckendgust had two goals apiece. Hangas, Leadbetter and Ian Checota had the other goals. Contributing assists were Hangas (2), Leadbetter (2), Alex Neibauer, Eddy Lochridge, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Wilson, Logan Stabnau and Connor Hangas. Moran got the shutout with 16 saves.
The Bruins are off until March 6 when the state tournament begins in Bozeman.
